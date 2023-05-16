Hindutva Not A Religion, Bajrang Dal Is Group Of Goons: Claims Congress' Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stoked fresh controversy on Monday, May 15 with his remarks on 'Hindutva'. Addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, the Congress Rajya Sabha member claimed 'Hindutva' is not a 'dharma' (religion) as it involves attacking those who do not agree and said he believes in Sanatam dharma which preaches harmony and welfare of all.

He termed Bajrang Dal – the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad – a “gundon ki jamat” (group of goons). “Ours is Sanatam dharma. We do not consider Hindutva dharma. Slogans like ‘Dharm Ki Jai Ho, Adharm Ka Nash Ho, Praniyo Me Saddhbhawna Ho, Vishwa Ka Kalyan Ho’ mark gatherings of Sanatan Dharm. This is Sanatam Dharm,” Digvijay Singh said.

He further alleged, "But this is not the case with Hindutva. Hindutva is beating those with sticks who do not agree, demolish their houses, fleece money." He asserted that it is extremely painful that the BJP and PM Modi are equating Bajrang Dal with Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman). “This ‘goondon ki jamaat’ had stormed the Jabalpur Congress committee office on May 4 to vandalise it,” he alleged.

He claimed that BJP is disrespecting the deity by equating Bajrang Dal with Bajrang Bali and should seek forgiveness.

Congress follows the Constitution, rules, and laws

The former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh said that the Congress follows the Constitution, rules, and laws.

“The Supreme Court has given directives for the registration of cases against anyone irrespective of his religion who gives statements to spread hatred. We stick to it,” he said when asked about Congress’ electoral promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka.

Notably, the grand old party in its Karnataka polls manifesto has said that the party is committed to taking firm and decision action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India which spread hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

'A repeat offender': BJP's RP Singh on Digvijaya Singh's controversial remark against Hindutva

"He is a repeat offender. He has been doing this again and again. According to him, the 26/11 attack was done by RSS. He has been mocking Hindu religion, and Hindu sentiments again and again. He has been making such statements for the Muslim vote bank," said BJP Spokesperson RP Singh.

He further said that disrespecting Hinduism is in the DNA of Congress.

Meanwhile, Vinod Bansal, VHP Spokesperson said that Congress's actual face has been exposed. "Congress have been disrespecting Hinduism and the sentiments of the Hindu community. They have been provoking the Hindu community. Their real face is exposed. their ideologies are anti-Hindu. The Hindu community has recognised their way of working," Vinod Bansal said.