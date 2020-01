Holidays In 2020: Here Is A Complete List To Plan Your Vacation Well In Advance

As we move into a new year, the one thing that all are curious about is the number of holidays in 2020 that one will get. While there is a fixed public holiday on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), there are some holidays in 2020 that one will get for festivals and religious practice. This list of the holiday can differ from one state to another depending upon the state and what festivals are celebrated in the region. For example, offices, schools/colleges, banks in Kerala for Onam while in Assam they are closed for Bihu. The list of holidays in 2020 is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks.

A lot of people wait for the holidays in 2020 so that they can plan their vacation with family and friends. Here is a 2020 holiday list that one could refer to plan their holidays well in advance. The complete list of holidays in 2020 includes government holidays and bank holidays.

2020 Holidays list

Day Date Holiday Name State Wednesday Jan 01 New Year's Day Several states Thursday Jan 02 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Several states Thursday Jan 02 New Year's Celebration Mizoram Only Thursday Jan 02 Mannam Jayanthi Kerala Only Saturday Jan 11 Missionary Day Mizoram Sunday Jan 12 Birthday of Swami Vivekananda West Bengal only Tuesday Jan 14 Bhogi Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tuesday Jan 14 Makar Sankranti Several states Wednesday Jan 15 Pongal Wednesday Jan 15 Sankranti Several states Thursday Jan 16 Tusu Puja Assam Thursday Jan 16 Thiruvalluvar Day Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Thursday Jan 16 Kanuma Andhra Pradesh only Friday Jan 17 Uzhavar Tirunal Tamil Nadu only Thursday Jan 23 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Assam, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal Saturday Jan 25 Statehood Day Himachal Pradesh only Saturday Jan 25 Sonam Lochhar Tamang New Year Sunday Jan 26 Republic Day Tuesday Jan 28 Gothar Bathou Sun Assam Thursday Jan 30 Vasant Panchami Several states Thursday Jan 30 Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti Haryana Friday Jan 31 Me-dam-me-phi Assam Sunday Feb 09 Guru Ravidas Jayanti Several states. Full moon of Magh Sunday Feb 09 Bir Chilarai Divas Friday Feb 14 Lui-Ngai-Ni Manipur Wednesday Feb 19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra only Thursday Feb 20 Statehood Day Arunachal Pradesh only Thursday Feb 20 Mizoram State Day Mizoram Friday Feb 21 Maha Shivratri Most states Friday Feb 21 Maha Shivratri Several states Thursday Mar 05 Panchayati Raj Diwas Odisha Friday Mar 06 Chapchar Kut Mizoram Sunday Mar 08 Hazrat Ali's Birthday Uttar Pradesh only. 13th day of the Islamic month of Rajab Monday Mar 09 Holi Dahan Holi Dahan Monday Mar 09 Imam Ali's Birthday Uttar Pradesh only Monday Mar 09 Doljatra Monday Mar 09 Doljatra Day before Holi Tuesday Mar 10 Holi Tuesday Mar 10 Holi Dahan Holi Dahan Tuesday Mar 10 Yaosang 2nd Day Manipur Sunday Mar 22 Bihar Divas Bihar Only Monday Mar 23 Martyrs' Day Wednesday Mar 25 Ugadi Telugu and Kannada New Year Wednesday Mar 25 Gudi Padwa Telugu and Kannada New Year Wednesday Mar 25 Gudi Padwa Telugu and Kannada New Year. Goa Wednesday Mar 25 Sajibu Nongmapanba Manipur. 1st day of the Month of Sajibu Wednesday Mar 25 1st Navratra Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday Mar 25 Cheti Chand Thursday Mar 26 Cheti Chand Friday Mar 27 Sarhul Jharkhand Wednesday Apr 01 Bank Holiday Banks only. Annual accounts closing Wednesday Apr 01 Odisha Day Odisha only. Utkal Divas Thursday Apr 02 Ram Navami Sunday Apr 05 Babu Jagjivan Ram Birthday Andhra Pradesh, Telangana only Monday Apr 06 Mahavir Jayanti Monday Apr 06 Mahavir Jayanti The most important religious holiday in Jainism Thursday Apr 09 Maundy Thursday Kerala only Thursday Apr 09 Shab e-Barat 15 Sha'aban Friday Apr 10 Good Friday Sunday Apr 12 Easter Sunday Monday Apr 13 Biju Festival Tripura only Monday Apr 13 Bohag Bihu Assamese New Year Tuesday Apr 14 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday Apr 14 Mahabishuba Sankranti Odisha Tuesday Apr 14 Tamil New Year Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Tuesday Apr 14 Bohag Bihu Arunachal Pradesh, Assam only Tuesday Apr 14 Bohag Bihu Holiday Arunachal Pradesh, Assam only Tuesday Apr 14 Bengali New Year Tripura, West Bengal only Tuesday Apr 14 Vishu Kerala Only. First day of Tulu calendar Tuesday Apr 14 Ashoka's Birth Anniversary Bihar only Tuesday Apr 14 Vaisakhi Several states Wednesday Apr 15 Himachal Day Himachal Pradesh only Wednesday Apr 15 Bohag Bihu Holiday Assam Tuesday Apr 21 Baisakhi Several states Thursday Apr 23 Tithi of Damodar Deva Assam only Thursday Apr 23 Veer Kunvar Singh Jayanti Bihar Saturday Apr 25 Parashurama Jayanti Several states Sunday Apr 26 Parashurama Jayanti Several states Sunday Apr 26 Basava Jayanthi Karnataka Tuesday Apr 28 Garia Puja Tripura only. 7th day of Vaishakha Friday May 01 Maharashtra Day Maharashtra only Friday May 01 Labour Day Many states Thursday May 07 Buddha Purnima Birth of Buddha Friday May 08 Birthday of Rabindra Nath Tagore Tripura, West Bengal Saturday May 16 Sikkim State Day Sikkim only Wednesday May 20 Shab-I-Qadr Jammu and Kashmir Friday May 22 Jumatul Bidah Last Friday of the month of Ramadan Sunday May 24 Idul Fitr Most states Monday May 25 Idul Fitr Most states Monday May 25 Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam Tripura only Monday May 25 Maharana Pratap Jayanti Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan only Tuesday May 26 Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji Punjab Only Tuesday May 26 Following Day Of Ramzan Telengana Friday Jun 05 Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Gazetted holiday in several states Saturday Jun 06 Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhav Dev Assam only Sunday Jun 14 Pahili Raja Odisha Sunday Jun 14 Raja Sankranti Odisha only Monday Jun 15 YMA Day Mizoram Monday Jun 22 Thomas Jones Day Meghalaya Tuesday Jun 23 Ratha Yatra Odisha Tuesday Jun 30 Remna Ni Mizoram Friday Jul 03 Behdienkhlam Meghalaya Monday Jul 06 MHIP Day Mizoram Monday Jul 13 Martyrs' Day Jammu and Kashmir only Friday Jul 17 U Tirot Sing Day Meghalaya Monday Jul 20 Bonalu Monday Jul 20 Karkkadaka Vavu Kerala Monday Jul 27 Kharchi Puja Tripura only Friday Jul 31 Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh Haryana Friday Jul 31 Id-ul-Ad'ha Many states Saturday Aug 01 Bakrid Many states Monday Aug 03 Raksha Bandhan Several states. Shravana Purnima Sunday Aug 09 Adhivasi Divas Monday Aug 10 Ker Puja Tripura only Tuesday Aug 11 Janmashtami Many states Wednesday Aug 12 Janmashtami Many states Thursday Aug 13 Patriot's Day Observed on August 13th Saturday Aug 15 Independence Day Sunday Aug 16 De jure Transfer Day Puducherry Sunday Aug 16 Parsi New Year Jamshed Navroz Thursday Aug 20 Tithi of Srimatna Sankardev Assam only Friday Aug 21 Teej (Hari-talika) Women only Saturday Aug 22 Ganesh Chaturthi Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata Saturday Aug 22 Samvatsari Saturday Aug 22 Vinayagar Chathurthi Ganesh Chaturthi Sunday Aug 23 Nuakhai Odisha only. Day after Ganesh Chaturthi Friday Aug 28 Ayyankali Jayanthi Kerala only Friday Aug 28 Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi Rajasthan Saturday Aug 29 Ashura Many states Saturday Aug 29 Karam Jharkhand Sunday Aug 30 Ashura Many states Sunday Aug 30 First Onam Kerala only. Harvest Festival Monday Aug 31 Thiruvonam Kerala only. Harvest Festival Tuesday Sep 01 Third Onam Kerala only. Harvest Festival Wednesday Sep 02 Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti Kerala only Wednesday Sep 02 Fourth Onam Kerala only. Harvest Festival Monday Sep 07 Tithi of Shrimanta Shankar Dev Assam only Tuesday Sep 15 Mahalaya Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal only. Thursday Sep 17 Mahalaya Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal only. Monday Sep 21 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala only Wednesday Sep 23 Haryana Heroes' Martyrdom Day Haryana Saturday Sep 26 Janmostav of Srimatna Sankardev Assam only Friday Oct 02 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Gandhi Jayanti Saturday Oct 17 Bathukamma Starting Day Nine days before Durgatsami Saturday Oct 17 Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Several states Monday Oct 19 Kati Bihu Assam only Thursday Oct 22 Maha Saptami Several states Friday Oct 23 Maha Saptami Several states Saturday Oct 24 Durga Ashtami Several states Saturday Oct 24 Navami of Durga Puja Several states. Ninth Day of Dussehra Saturday Oct 24 Navami of Durga Puja Several states Sunday Oct 25 Dussehra Vijaya Dashami Sunday Oct 25 Navami of Durga Puja Several states Sunday Oct 25 Nabami Some states Sunday Oct 25 Ayudha Puja Several states Sunday Oct 25 Vijaya Dashami Sunday Oct 25 Durga Puja Sunday Oct 25 Durga Puja Mahastami. Sikkim only Monday Oct 26 Dussehra Vijaya Dashami Monday Oct 26 Durga Puja Thursday Oct 29 Mawlid Birthday of Prophet Muhammad Friday Oct 30 Mawlid Birthday of Prophet Muhammad Friday Oct 30 Lakshmi Puja Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal only. Saturday Oct 31 Sardar Patel's Birthday Gujarat Saturday Oct 31 Maharishi Valmiki Birthday Several states Saturday Oct 31 Lakshmi Puja Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal only. Sunday Nov 01 Haryana Day Haryana only. Sunday Nov 01 Kannada Rajyothsava Karnataka only Sunday Nov 01 Puducherry Liberation Day Saturday Nov 07 Lhabab Duechen Saturday Nov 14 Narak Chaturdashi Karnataka Saturday Nov 14 Diwali Many states Saturday Nov 14 Kali Puja Assam, Odisha, West Bengal Sunday Nov 15 Govardhan Puja Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Sunday Nov 15 Vishvakarma Day Day after Dewali Sunday Nov 15 Vishvakarma Day Govardhan Puja Monday Nov 16 Diwali Bali Pratipada Monday Nov 16 Vikram Samvat New Year Gujarat only. Monday Nov 16 Vishvakarma Day Govardhan Puja Monday Nov 16 Balipadyami Deepavali Deepavali Monday Nov 16 Bhai Bij Several states Tuesday Nov 17 Ningol Chakkouba 2nd day of the lunar month of Hiyanggei Friday Nov 20 Chhath Puja Some states Monday Nov 23 Rasa Purnima Odisha only Tuesday Nov 24 Lachit Divas Assam only Thursday Nov 26 Seng Kut Snem Meghalaya Monday Nov 30 Guru Nanak's Birthday Full moon of the month Kartik Monday Nov 30 Friday after Eid e-Milad-un Nabi Jammu and Kashmir only Tuesday Dec 01 State Inauguration Day Nagaland Tuesday Dec 01 Indigenous faith day Arunachal Pradesh Wednesday Dec 02 Asom Divas Assam only Thursday Dec 03 Kanakadasa Jayanthi Karnataka Thursday Dec 03 World Disabled Day Tripura only Thursday Dec 03 Feast of St. Francis Xavier Goa only. Saturday Dec 05 Birthday of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Saturday Dec 12 Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya Friday Dec 18 Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Friday Dec 18 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Meghalaya Saturday Dec 19 Martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Punjab only Saturday Dec 19 Goa Liberation Day Goa only Thursday Dec 24 Christmas Eve Meghalaya, Mizoram Friday Dec 25 Christmas Day Observed in all states Saturday Dec 26 Boxing Day Wednesday Dec 30 U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya

This is the complete list of holidays in 2020. You could use this 2020 holiday list to plan your long weekends, vacations and a lot more. This list also includes government holidays as well as bank holidays. This 2020 holidays list consists of various states all over India.

