Home Ministry To Hold Daily Emergency Meeting On Coronavirus Lockdown By Videoconferencing

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to hold daily emergency meet till the next 21 days. Sources were informed that the Home secretary will chair the meeting through video conferencing everyday. This comes after PM Modi chaired a cabinet meet earlier in the day. Currently, India has 562 cases and 40 has recovered, while 10 has died.

Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

Cabinet meeting

The Union Cabinet met for a meeting at the Prime MInister's residence on Wednesday morning, the first since the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown was imposed. In the picture, the ministers can be seen applying social distancing. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh can be seen on either side of PM Modi on the far side. Also visible are Ram Vilas Paswan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On the near side are key members of the PMO, namely Principal Secretary to the PM PK Mishra and NSA Ajit Doval. Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is also visible.

PM Modi's cabinet applies social distancing in first meet in COVID lockdown

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

