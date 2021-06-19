Home Secy Urges States, UTs To Ensure COVID-appropriate Behaviour; Ramp-up Vaccination

In a major development, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states on Saturday to ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and in the test-track-treat-vaccination strategy.

In a letter to all the Chief Secretaries, Bhalla wrote, "As you are aware, during the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic a significant surge in COVID cases was witnessed in several states and UTs. Many states imposed restrictions in order to contain the spread of infection. "

"While opening up (unlock), it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination. Regular monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse. To reiterate, COVID appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and also proper ventilation of closed spaces. However, easing of restrictions in some states, have led to the resumption of crowding of people in markets etc. without adherence to the norms of COVID appropriate behaviour. It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour while opening up activities," the letter added.

He further wrote, "To contain the spread of infection on a sustainable basis, it is necessary to continue the strategy of test-track-treat. It may especially be ensured that the testing rate does not come down. As the situation is dynamic, a close watch needs to be kept on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rates."

The Home Secretary also urged all the states to pace up the COVID-19 vaccination programs to curb the pandemic.

COVID Situtaion in India

India has registered over 60,000 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's entire caseload close to the alarming 3-crore mark. The death toll from the deadly virus has also risen to 3.85 lakh, with roughly 1,700 individuals succumbing to the sickness in a 24-hour period. On Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry informed that India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,98,23,546.