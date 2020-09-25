Honour Killing: Newly-wed Couple From Hyderabad Become Victims, Husband Throttled To Death

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Hyderabad, a 28-year-old newlywed groom was allegedly killed by his wife's family members on Friday.

Police have arrested 18 accused persons including Avanthi’s father Laxma Reddy, mother Archana and her maternal uncle Yugender Reddy under Cr. No. 592/2020 U/s 120B(1), 302, 365, 452, 509, 323, 506 R/w 34 IPC of P.S. Gachibowli.

Avanti Reddy and Hemanth have been in a relationship for the past four years and on 11 June 2020 got married in the Quthbullapur Sub-Registrar office. Avanti's parents were against their relation and did not accept their marriage proposal. After getting married, the couple approached Chandanagar police and asked for protection and counselling.

Venkateshwarlu, Madhapur in-charge DCP stated that after marriage, Avanthi Reddy was in contact with her family continuously, On Thursday, her family members including her maternal uncle’s family came to the couple's residence in Gachibowli and took the couple in a car towards the Chandanagar area, meanwhile, Hemanth Kumar escaped from the car and ran away, but was chased by Avanthi’s maternal uncle Yugender Reddy along with two others.

DCP further stated that Yugender along with others caught Hemanth and forcibly made him sit in the car and took him to Sanga Reddy district, there Yugender Reddy along with two others killed him by throttling him to death. Hemanth’s body was thrown at Kishtayagudem in Sanga Reddy district.

Avanti is from the Reddy community and Hemanth Kumar belongs to Vyshya community.

Hemanth Kumar’s mother said, "My son tried to escape from the car but they caught him again and made him sit in the car and left from the spot. Later we tried to contact them but everyone said we don’t know anything about Hemanth."

"We thought they will send him back after warning, Rakesh Reddy (Avanti's relative) threatened me saying, you are crying a lot for your son after he’s not seen only for one hour, we will see your end", she added.

Speaking to the media, Avanti Reddy said, "All of a sudden when we planned to get married, there was a threat from my family as they did not accept our marriage, but did not expect anything of such would happen.''

