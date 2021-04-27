How To Increase Platelet Count In COVID Patients? What Is Thrombocytopenia?

Given that COVID-19 is a relatively novel disease, newer research continues to emerge into its characteristics with scientists now linking rapidly decreasing platelets to be a symptom of the infectious virus. Genetically linked to the 2002 SARS-CoV-1 virus, research has now drawn a link between Thrombocytopenia (a condition with low platelets) to the severity of a COVID-19 infection. Here is why it is important to keep a check of Platelet count in COVID patients.

Platelet Count in COVID patients

As per a recent study, Platelets are said to play an important role in inflammatory signalling as well as in the infectious response of Coronavirus. An analysis of 7,613 COVID-19 patients revealed that patients with severe COVID had a lower platelet count than those with the non-severe disease. Moreover, mild Thrombocytopenia was also detected in those who had severe cases of COVID-19, that is those patients with a lower platelet count.

Thrombocytopenia & COVID

A normal platelet count in human body ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood. Having less than 150,000 platelets is known as Thrombocytopenia. Older research has shown that of the patients affected by the 2003 SARS epidemic, 20–55% had Thrombocytopenia and these patients experienced greater morbidity/mortality. In a similar way, Thrombocytopenia has also been detected in 5–41.7% of COVID-19 patients and mild Thrombocytopenia has been detected in 58–95% of severe cases of COVID-19. Notably, severely affected patients had a platelet count only 23 ×109/L to 31 ×109/L lower than those with the non-severe disease.

How to increase platelet count?

For Thrombocytopenia treatment, your doctor may prescribe corticosteroids, also called steroids. Those with severe Thrombocytopenia can also be advised of Blood or platelet transfusions by their doctor. Apart from prescribed medicine to increase platelets there are several natural ways on how to increase platelet count including adopting healthier lifestyle choices and foods that can also aid in Thrombocytopenia treatment.

Eating more leafy greens and iron-rich foods such as spinach and broccoli can help in increasing one's platelet count. Another addition to the diet should be a healthy dose of Vitamin C found in food such as orange, carrot, cauliflower, pumpkin, pineapple, tomato, etc. Adding Vitamin K and Vitamin B-12 to the diet can also help counter low platelets. Importantly, those with low platelets should avoid Sugar, Dairy products, Meat, Alcohol or other processed foods which could cause blood clotting.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.