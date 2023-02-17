How Uddhav Thackeray Lost Balasaheb's Shiv Sena Name, Symbol To Eknath Shinde

In a big blow for the Uddhav Thackeray faction in Maharashtra, the Election Commission (EC) has ruled on Friday that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol of bow and arrow belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction.



The fresh order has ended up about nine months of tussle on claims of name and symbol between both the factions of Shiv Sena led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent CM Eknath Shinde, ever since Eknath Shinde parted ways from the then CM Uddhav Thackeray and went on to form government in Maharashtra with the help of BJP last year.

Eknath Shinde awarded Balasaheb's legacy

The two sides have been at loggerheads with each other to be recognised as the real 'Shiv Sena’ and had approached the EC of India to stake claim over the party's name and symbol.



With the order going in favour of the Eknath Shinde camp, it has also scripted an end to BalaSaheb's legacy from the hands of his son Uddhav Thackeray.



The two sides have been fighting for the party's identity, since Eknath Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra and formed his government.



Notably, in October last year, the Election Commission had frozen the unified Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol and gave different names and symbols to the two factions. In the context, the Shinde faction got the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena means Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena with two swords and shields as the party symbol, while, the Uddhav faction got the name ShivSena–Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with the mashaal as its symbol.



Following this, in November last year, Uddhav Thackeray requested the Delhi High Court to overrule the Election Commission order, which was dismissed by the court.