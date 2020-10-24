HUGE: 'Maharashtra Media Freedom In Shambles,' Says FM Sitharaman On Republic Witch-hunt

After the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slammed the Maharashtra government and Congress party. On Friday, 1000 employees of the Republic Media network were booked by the Mumbai Police, including its top editors. The Mumbai police has booked the case for a serious non-bailable offence for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police — under sections 500 and 34 of IPC.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, "Congress alliance government is doing the same. Communist parties and parties the Congress support are the same, they do not take action on those who insult the PM and the Home Minister, but they are filing FIR against 1000 employees. In India they are pressurizing Freedom of Expression, it is like an Emergency situation in Maharahstra. In places where BJP is in power there is no problem with freedom of expression. Congress' DNA can go to any length to harm the freedom of expression."

Arnab: 'All 1000 employees booked'

"For the first time in Indian history, an FIR has been filed against every editorial staff of a network. This means that 1000 employees of the Republic Media Network have been booked by the Mumbai police. They (Mumbai police) say 'How can you air the Hansa report?' and we said, 'we will not reveal our sources'. Hence half an hour ago, Param Bir Singh instructed to file a case against all Republic editorial staff. The staff who are part of the production team, graphics team, promos team - we produce the news together. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, let there be a one-on-one now," said Arnab.