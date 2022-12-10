Hyderabad Airport Customs Intercepted Dubai Passenger; Recovers Gold Worth Rs 1.37 Crore

A passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted by Hyderabad Airport Customs, and the officials recovered 24 Karat gold weighing 1.5 kg and 18 Karat jewellery weighing 1.4 kg, valued to be Rs 1.37 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Customs, RGIA, Hyderabad, said, "Hyderabad Airport Customs intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and recovered 24 Karat Gold weighing 1.5 kg and 18 Karat jewellery weighing 1.4 kg valued at Rs 1.37 crore. Further investigation under progress."

Cases of gold seizure rising

On December 5, the Mumbai Airports Customs seized a total of 4,712 grams of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three people in two different cases. The customs department seized 1,872 grams of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments in the first case, and in the second one, 2,840 grams of gold hidden in a flight's toilet were recovered during the investigation.

On December 2, Kochi Airport Customs held a person trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 70 lakh inside small packets after a Kozhikode-bound flight was diverted to Kochi after a hydraulic failure.

Also, 1,195 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakh was seized by the Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi Airport on the same day. After an inquiry of the passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1010 grams concealed in his body, and also three crude gold chains weighing 182 grams hidden in his socks were recovered and seized.

The accused was identified as Ali, who resided in the Kozhikode district.