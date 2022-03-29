Hyderabad To Get National Animal Resource Facility For Biomedical Research On April 2

Hyderabad which is a hub of many research & development (R&D) institutions will soon be getting National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR). This institute will be inaugurated on April 2 by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. NARFBR is set up at the Genome Valley in Hyderabad under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at a cost of about Rs 400 crore.

It is the first such institute to be set up in the country for basic and applied biomedical research, exclusively for animal-related research. It is the first of its kind not only in India but also in South Asia.

Under the auspices of ICMR, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, this institute is set up with international standards to conduct research on various aspects of animals related to biomedical research for developing new drugs, vaccines, medical devices and food products. This institute is an umbrella organisation for biotechnology, biopharma, biomedical and biomedical facilities to work together in one place.

The institute will develop various speciality models for testing animal-related research products making it a world-class facility for animal research.

This facility facilitates the development of biomedical research in the country, in collaboration with medical colleges, research and academia, universities and biotech/biopharma organisations for the creation and development of a wide range of animal-related laboratories and related technical resources.

This institute covers an area of about four lakh square feet and conducts research activities continuously.