Hyundai India Issues Statement After Carmaker's Pak Handle Creates Stir On Kashmir Issue

After social media handles of Hyundai in Pakistan called for 'Kashmir's freedom' and created a stir, Hyundai India has issued a statement. The auto-maker said that it has a 'zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication'.

Hyundai Pakistan marked 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Saturday and urged people to remember the 'sacrifice' of Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Posting an image from Kashmir, the caption read, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom."

On Instagram, a similar post was shared with a slightly different caption reading, "Praying for the liberation of our eternally beautiful Kashmir today and always." However, after receiving flak, Hyundai Pakistan removed the social media posts and #BoycottHyundai started trending on Twitter.

Hyundai India issues a statement

Following the controversy, Hyundai India issued a statement and said that it has been committed to the Indian market for over 25 years now and it firmly stands for the strong ethos of respecting nationalism.

"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is a second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance polity towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view," the statement said.

It added, "As a part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

How netizens reacted to Hyundai Pakistan's tweet

Taking to the microblogging site, netizens reminded Hyundai about its market in India versus in Pakistan. They nudged the South Korea-headquartered company that it is one of the most purchased car brands in India.

"Boycott @HyundaiIndia I urge all nationalist Hindustanis to stop buying Hyundai cars and let them realize what is power of Hindustan," tweeted one user. Another remarked, "Get ready @HyundaiIndia, a mass boycott is coming up for you. Seriously, none of Indian brands ever made any such comments on Kashmir. #BoycottHyundai."

Cars Sold by Hyundai Motors in 2021



India - 505,000

Pakistan - 8000



Yet @Hyundai_Global chose to needle India via its Pakistani Handle. Either they are very stupid and lack business sense or they have hired a very incompetent PR team which led to #BoycottHyundai disaster pic.twitter.com/jProIRNqYi — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 6, 2022