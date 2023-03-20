'I Cannot Be Intimidated By Repeated Political Attacks', Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he cannot be intimidated by the repeated political attacks on him, police being sent to his house numerous times or the many cases lodged against him as he believes in the truth and always stood by it.

Gandhi's remarks came in the wake of a Delhi police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Many people may be scared of the Prime Minister, BJP, RSS and the police, but I am not. I am not scared of them in the least and that is their problem. Their problem is why I am not scared. The reason is I believe in the truth.

"It does not matter how much I am attacked, how many times police are sent to my house or how many cases are there on me, I always stand for the truth. That is the way I am," he said.

He further said that the truth was that the PM, RSS and BJP "are attacking the idea and institutions of India".

"I will keep repeating it again and again," he added.

The Wayanad MP was speaking after handing over keys of new homes provided to several families in Mukkam in Kozhikode district.

Mukkam is a part of Thiruvambadi assembly segment which comes under the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

During his speech, he also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS by saying that they were "confused", "delusional" and "arrogant" if they considered themselves as India.

"The confusion is in the minds of the Prime Minister, BJP and RSS. They are under the impression that they are India. They think of themselves as the whole of India.

"The PM is one Indian person, he is not India. No matter how delusional or how arrogant he may be, he is just one Indian of this country. The BJP and RSS have forgotten that there are 1.4 billion people in the country and they are not the BJP, RSS or the Prime Minister," the Congress leader said.

Therefore, any attack or criticism of the PM, BJP or RSS is not an attack on India or its people, he added.

Gandhi asserted it was the BJP, RSS and the PM who were attacking the country through their attacks on the democratic institutions and "under no condition will I stop saying this".