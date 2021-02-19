IAF, Army launched HELINA anti-tank missiles from ALH Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the Indian Army and the Air Force (IAF) jointly tested 4 anti-tank missiles (HELINA Missile). According to the Defence Research and Development Council (DRDO), these missiles were launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopters on Friday. The four missiles were tested to assess the missile's capability in the minimum and maximum range of 7 km.

Amry-IAF tested HELINA anti-tank missiles

DRDO shared the video of the trial on its social media handle, it stated, "Joint User Trials for HELINA (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) Missile Systems designed and developed by DRDO were carried out from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform in desert ranges."

Features of HELINA Missile

According to the DRDO, the HELINA is a third-generation 'stain and forget' anti-tank missile (ATGM) system, which is installed on a modern light helicopter (ALH). It is capable of reaching its target of over 7 km. It can destroy warhead tanks with conventional weapons as well as explosive reactive weapons. The HELINA missile can hit the target in both direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The Nag generation missile was named HELINA because it was fired by helicopter. DRDO scientists claim that the missile is capable of accurately attacking its targets in all weather, day or night. Dhruvastra, a variant of the Helena Weapon System, has been inducted into the Indian Air Force. Previously, imaging infra-red (IIR) Sikar systems were successfully tested in anti-tank guided missiles Nag, HELINA and MPATGM.

DRDO officials said that during this test, the final target was made on an old tank. The test was successfully completed. After the test conducted in Pokhran, it is ready to join the Indian Armed Forces. DRDO officials also informed that this anti-tank missile was being tested for the last 5 days. Nag Missile is now compared with the Wire Guided HJ-8 or Hongjian-8 system of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the BARQ laser-guided missile developed by Pakistan.

