IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Embarks On Goodwill Visit To UAE On Invitation From Counterpart

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on an official goodwill visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Bhadauria will be visiting the Arab nation at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, the Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD). The visit will be to strengthen air defence cooperation between the two countries.

India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement, "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on an official goodwill visit to UAE." Bhadauria received the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser who handles UAE's Air defence and Air force. The official statement further added, "Indian Air Force and UAE AF & AD have had significant professional interactions in the past few years and this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation and Air Force level exchanges, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides."

