IAF Chopper Crash: Special Prayer Held For CDS Rawat & Others At Ladakh's Hemis Monastery

As India continues to mourn the loss of its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other soldiers in the tragic IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, a special prayer was conducted at the Hemis Monastery for the peaceful departure of the deceased warriors on Sunday.

The Hemis Monastery is a Drukpa Lineage Himalayan Buddhist monastery in Hemis, Ladakh.

The visuals of the special prayers being sung by the Buddhist monks in the monastery were shared by the Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army, on their official Twitter account.

In the video, the pictures of deceased soldiers along with CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika were placed near the Buddha idol, as the monks chanted prayers for the peaceful departure of the deceased.

Earlier, Bhutan's King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, offered prayers and Karmi Tongchoed at the Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong for General Bipin Rawat. Gen Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in a helicopter accident on December 8 were also remembered in the ceremony.

Last rites of martyrs held with full military honours

On Sunday, Cremations of the deceased soldiers, including – Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Naik Gursewak Singh were held with full state and military honours. The family members of the deceased soldiers expressed that they are proud of them for serving the nation.

The last rites of the country’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his wife were held in Delhi on December 10 at Brar Square Crematorium. The final respects were paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other dignitaries. The final rites of Brigadier LS Lidder were also held on December 10.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat & 11 other soldiers succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives.

