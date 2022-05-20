IAF Deploys Chinook Helicopter To Deploy NDRF Personnel In Flood-affected Areas Of Assam

As rain continues to batter Assam, the Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in order to deploy NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong. In the video shared by ANI, one can see the choppers also helping stranded people in the area.

IAF deploys Chinook helicopter for rescue ops

#WATCH | Indian Air Force today deployed its Chinook heavylift helicopters to deploy NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong, Assam. The choppers also helped in evacuating the people stranded in the area: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/JoPyZFeKM9 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Heavy downpour in Assam causes floods and waterlogging in 29 districts

Due to heavy rains in the north-eastern state, over seven lakh people have been affected across 29 districts and have left nine people dead. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday, as many as 1,413 villages are underwater. Nagaon is the most affected district with over 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. The SDMA further informed that nearly 1.2 lakh people were affected in Cachar whereas in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected.

As per visuals from the New Haflong railway station in Dima Hasao district of Assam, silt brought by the floodwater has filled the tracks and immobilised trains. Similar aftermath of the flood is seen in several tunnels in the state that have also been filled with silt, however, operations to reopen them have started.

It is pertinent to mention here that the north-eastern state is witnessing continuous heavy downpours and flooding that has led to landslides in several parts over the past few days. Numerous videos of gigantic landslides and waterlogging have been surfacing on the internet showing the state's infrastructure like bridges, roads, and railway tracks damage.

Notably, the Assam government has launched emergency flight services by subsidising commercial flights from Silchar to Guwahati, priced at Rs 3000 per seat. These flights are being operated in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state.

#WATCH | Assam government subsidised commercial flight from Silchar to Guwahati lands at Gopinath Bordoloi Airport. Priced at Rs 3000 per seat, these flights are being operated in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state. pic.twitter.com/7R00wKrtEb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Due to rains, the Cachar district administration has also decided to close educational institutions, including government, private, and non-essential private establishments for the next two days. The district authorities issued a notice saying that the order has come into effect from May 19, 6:00 AM onwards and will remain in force for the next 48 hours. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also postponed the Chartered Accountants exams 'only to mitigate the hardships caused to students due to ongoing flood situation'.