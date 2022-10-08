IAF Gets New 'digital Camouflage' Combat Uniform On 90th IAF Day; Here's Its Significance

Amid the mega Indian Air Force Day 2022 celebrations in Chandigarh, the IAF on October 8 got its new uniform, which was unveiled by IAF chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari. The IAF's ground staff will be using the new 'digital camouflage' uniform from now on. It will provide the soldiers with better camouflage capability and more comfort. Notably, this was the first time the IAF Day was celebrated outside the national capital.

The new IAF uniform is similar to the uniform of the Indian Army. The digital pattern of the new uniform is terrain friendly and gives the facility to flexibly move in various type of landscapes.

Earlier this year, the Indian Army had also introduced the new Combat Uniform for the first time. The new uniform has a mix of Olive Green and earthy colours for better camouflage and the fabric is durable, sturdier and lighter than the ones used earlier.

Indian Air Force Day 2022

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari addressed the gathering present at the Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh and said that the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives are the right steps in the right direction. Addressing the 90th IAF celebration, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "We've inherited the proud legacy curated by sheer hard work, perseverance and vision of our predecessors. Right to acknowledge the contribution of our veterans who chartered this course. Now the onus is on us to usher IAF into the centenary decade."

Air Force Day commemorates the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year on October 8, IAF day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. People across the country observe this day to honour the Indian Air Force and be familiar with the important force for national security.