IAF Helicopter Crash: Gen Bipin Rawat Getting Treated At Military Hospital, Wellington

In a fateful accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 4 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.

CDS Bipin Rawat has been admitted to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu and is currently undergoing treatment. As per sources, General Rawat is under the care and observation of the doctors at the military hospital.

IAF helicopter crash

The people onboard the IAF helicopter was CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said.

It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Wellington Staff College for a lecture which was scheduled at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Defence Minister to brief Parliament over IAF helicopter crash

Meanwhile, sources claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the unfortunate incident. The Defence Minister is also expected to brief the Parliament on the chopper crash involving CDS soon. The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.