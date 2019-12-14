The Debate
IAF, Indian Army, Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of The 1971 Indo-Pak War

General News

In a series of tweets, the Indian Air force and the Indian Army paid tribute to their soldiers that were martyred on 14 December 1971 in the Indo-Pak war

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
IAF

In a series of tweets, Indian Air force paid tribute to their soldiers that were martyred on 14 December 1971 in the Indo-Pak war. In the tweets, they spoke about the brave flight operations that were carried out by Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon on this day saluting his 'determination' and 'call of duty.' Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon had bravely fought sabres without a wingman and sacrificed himself when he was caught in the crossfire. 

Read: Indian Army issues advisory against 'fake news' amid CAA protests

The Airforce twitter page saluted his valour. "The sublime heroism, supreme gallantry, flying skill & determination above & beyond the call of duty displayed by Flying Officer NJS Sekhon in the face of certain death have set few new heights to Air Force tradition”. IAF salutes its brave heart. JAI HIND!!!" read their tweet. The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 between India and Pakistan occurred during the liberation war in East Pakistan from 3 December 1971 to the fall of Dacca on 16 December 1971.

Read: Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan of '1971 mistake' that created Bangladesh

Indian Army tweets on Battle of Hilli 

The Indian Army also tweeted on the day speaking about their operation of Battle of Hilli which was the bloodiest battle fought in East Pakistan. During this battle, the battalion lost 68 men with 153 soldiers heavily injured but still propelled through to win against all odds. 

Read: India missed 'golden opportunity' to resolve Kashmir dispute in 1971 war: PM Modi

Read: The Forgotten 54: India's PoWs who were never released by Pakistan after the 1971 War

Published:
COMMENT
