IAF, Indian Army, Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of The 1971 Indo-Pak War

In a series of tweets, Indian Air force paid tribute to their soldiers that were martyred on 14 December 1971 in the Indo-Pak war. In the tweets, they spoke about the brave flight operations that were carried out by Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon on this day saluting his 'determination' and 'call of duty.' Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon had bravely fought sabres without a wingman and sacrificed himself when he was caught in the crossfire.

#Remembering1971: On the fateful morning of 14 Dec 1971, Srinagar airfield was already under attack by 06 Sabres when Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon rushed to his Gnat & in spite of runway being strafed at the time, took off, climbed out steeply & straight into battle. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 14, 2019

The Airforce twitter page saluted his valour. "The sublime heroism, supreme gallantry, flying skill & determination above & beyond the call of duty displayed by Flying Officer NJS Sekhon in the face of certain death have set few new heights to Air Force tradition”. IAF salutes its brave heart. JAI HIND!!!" read their tweet. The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 between India and Pakistan occurred during the liberation war in East Pakistan from 3 December 1971 to the fall of Dacca on 16 December 1971.

Indian Army tweets on Battle of Hilli

The Indian Army also tweeted on the day speaking about their operation of Battle of Hilli which was the bloodiest battle fought in East Pakistan. During this battle, the battalion lost 68 men with 153 soldiers heavily injured but still propelled through to win against all odds.

Battle of Hilli was inarguably the most intensely fought battle of Indo-Pak War of 1971. Battle of Hilli is well considered as a classic example of sheer guts, sacrifice & determination to win against all odds.#PakArmy to capitulate in a few days pic.twitter.com/UGU7odEIqk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 13, 2019

