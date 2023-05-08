IAF Issues Statement Over MiG-21 Jet Crash, Pilot Found 25 Km Away From Base, 3 Killed

The Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft, which took off from Suratgarh, crashed near the Hanumangarh area in Rajasthan. The pilot was rescued safely, but the flight's wreckage, which fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, claimed three lives. The pilot was recovered from about 25 kilometres northeast of the Suratgarh base, said IAF.

IAF issues statement on MiG-21 Fighter Jet crash

In a statement on the same, the IAF said the "pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures. Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The pilot was recovered from about 25 kilometres northeast of Suratgarh base," Air Force noted.

"But the aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives. The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," read the statement issued by the Indian Air Force.

Rescue and search operations underway by Rajathan police

"An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details are awaited," IAF sources said, adding that the Army's helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue. According to police, three civilian casualties, including two women, were reported after the plane crashed into their house in Bahlolnagar in Hanumangarh district. Rescue operation is underway," Rajasthan police said.