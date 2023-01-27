IAF's 16-day Joint Air Defence Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023' With Japan Concludes

The joint air defence exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) called Exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2023’ concluded on January 26 in Japan. The joint exercise was conducted to promote bonhomie between the IAF and the JASDF and enhance air defence cooperation between the two air forces.

Exercise Veer Guardian has been on at Japan’s Hyakuri Air Base since January 12 and involved an IAF contingent comprising four Su-30 MKI, complemented by two C-17 Globemaster Strategic Airlift Transport Aircraft and one IL-78 Flight Refueling Aircraft. Meanwhile, the Japanese contingent participated with four Mitsubishi F-2 and four F-15 combat jets.

IAF & JASDF practised interception and air defence

The training regimen of the 16-day joint exercise included complex and comprehensive aerial manoeuvres in numerous simulated operational scenarios. Conducted with the objective to exchange best practices, Exercise Veer Guardian involved multi-domain air combat missions in complex environments. Expert discussions sharing varied operational aspects were also a part of the exercise.

The Veers who Guard the skies over Japan & India gaining familiarity with each other & their steeds. @JASDF_PAO_ENG @JASDF_PAO @jasdf_hyakuri pic.twitter.com/k9dH68lQfO — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 22, 2023

Engagement by the IAF and the JASDF in air combat manoeuvring involving interception and air defence missions was a significant aspect of the joint exercise. According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, “The exercise involved precise planning and skilful execution by both the air forces.” Furthermore, the conduct of air defence missions, “both in Visual and Beyond Visual Range settings,” was practised during the exercise.

Notably, the aircrew of both air forces flew sorties in each other’s participating aircraft to gain deeper knowledge and understanding of each other’s flying and operating philosophies. This included Chief of Staff JASDF, General Shunji Izutsu being acquainted with IAF’s Su-30 MKI while AOC-in-C Western Air Command, Air Marshal PM Sinha was familiarized with Japan’s F2 'Viper Zero' fighter.

Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023', which came following the second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held on 8 September 2022 in Tokyo, provided an opportunity for the IAF as well as the JASDF to enhance mutual understanding and gain deeper operational experience.