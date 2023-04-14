IAF’s 4 Rafale Fighter Jets To Participate In Multinational ‘Exercise Orion’ In France

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to participate in ‘Exercise Orion’ at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF). In order to participate in the multilateral international exercise, the IAF contingent will be departing for France on Friday, April 14.

The exercise will start on April 17 and will conclude on May 5, 2023. According to the Ministry of Defence, the IAF will participate in 'Excercise Orion' with the contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft, and 165 air warriors.

Notably, 'Exercise Orion' will be the first overseas exercise for the IAF's Rafale aircraft which helped India regain its supremacy over the skies of the Indian subcontinent with long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

'Exercise Orion' includes ground troops, warships, aircraft carriers, and combat aircraft and is meant to boost military cooperation and interoperability among participating nations.

First overseas exercise for IAF’s Rafale

After the last batch of 36 Rafale jets was delivered to India in December last year, the country decided to send its fighter jets to France for the multinational exercise.

The Rafale is a 4.5-generation aircraft with long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles along with advanced radar and electronic warfare capabilities. Notably, the Indian government signed a deal with a French firm, Dassault Aviation, to take care of the maintenance of the aircraft.

Other countries to participate in 'Excercise Orion'

Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States will also take part in this multilateral exercise hosted by the French government.

Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the Indian Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces.