ICCR Demands Aviation Min Scindia To Make Playing Indian Music On Indian Flights Mandatory

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for every Indian flights to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, ICCR President Vinay Sahashtrabuddhe wrote, "Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) joins the fraternity of musicians, singers and artistes associated with India traditional music, in demanding that playing Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music in aircraft being operated in India and also at various airports be made mandatory for all India based airlines."

Replying to the letter, Scindia stated, "I come from the music city of Gwalior, which has been the city of Tansen and has also been an old house of music, Indian ancient music has a history of many years and people have a lot of curiosity in ancient music too."

The ICCR has joined the fraternity of musicians, singers and artists associated with Indian traditional music, demanding playing Indian classical or light instrumental music in aircrafts in India and at various Indian airports be made mandatory. Fraternity from the Music industry include Anu Mallik, Kaushal Inamdar, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, and Manjusha Patil - Kulkarni.

Scindia talks about normalisation of international flights

In another news, earlier this month, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that normalisation of international flight services will depend on the Omicron scenario, and the authorities concerned will watch the situation as it unfolds. This came after the aviation regulator DGCA had decided to restart scheduled commercial international flights to and from India from December 15 in the month of November.

"Keeping in mind the health, we cannot dissociate ourselves from COVID. We are working closely with the health ministry. When we tide over Omicron, we can look at going back to normalcy even vis-a-vis international travel but I cannot give you the date today. It is not incumbent on me, there are host of other factors, other ministries that I have to coordinate with and watch the situation as it unfolds over the next couple of weeks," he had said.

