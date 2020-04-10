ICMR Allows Tuberculosis Testing Machine To Screen For COVID-19 As Cases Soar To 6412

After the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Friday, almost completed framing protocol for plasma therapy for Coronavirus (COVID-19) clinical trials, the Indian body okayed using TrueNat - a tuberculosis testing machine for COVID-19 screening tests. This development greatly speeds up COVID-19 screening as the TrueNat TB test diagnoses TB within one hour, along with testing for resistance to the drug rifampicin. India's current COVID-19 tally stands at 6412 with 199 deaths.

PM Modi to interact with CMs on Saturday; Covid lockdown extension on agenda

ICMR frames protocol for plasma therapy clinical trials

Earlier in the day, ICMR stated it is in the final stages of framing a protocol for conducting a clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy. This therapy uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients, to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients and Kerala will be the first state to commence this treatment. ICMR is waiting for approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) before embarking on any clinical trial. This trial is currently in progress in several severely hit countries like China, US, Iran etc.

ICMR revises COVID-19 testing strategy to include 'testing clusters using anti-body tests'

ICMR revises COVID-19 testing strategy

On Thursday, ICMR revised its testing strategy as India's focus shifted to 'Cluster containment' and testing. The new strategy which has been released by the ICMR also includes testing in 'hotspots/cluster' for all symptomatic cases - within 7 days (rRT- PCR method) and after 7 days (antibody test). This comes after ICMR has also allowed the use of rapid anti-body testing, ordering 7 lakh test kits - which will arrive shortly.

BIG: ICMR confirms India in final stage of framing protocol for Covid plasma therapy trial

What is Cluster containment?

The cluster containment strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas. India would be following a strategic approach for possible scenarios - travel-related cases reported in India, local transmission of COVID-19, large outbreaks amenable to containment, widespread community transmission of COVID-19 disease. With geographic quarantine, social distancing measures enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, authorities will do extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in containment zone maintaining 100% lockdown.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam reports first COVID death, nationwide toll reaches 6412