ICMR Says HCQ Shall Be Used As Preventive Healthcare, Not COVID-19 Treatment

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine or HCQ should be used as prophylaxis (preventive healthcare) to prevent the novel Coronavirus and not as a treatment for COVID-19. HCQ, a common anti-malarial drug has been, in some quarters, touted as a possible “miracle drug” in the fight against COVID-19.

Raman R Ganagakhedkar, Head Scientist, ICMR, told ANI, "Two trials were conducted aborad. The trails were not good enough. So, we thought if it needs to be used in our country, it should be used as prophylaxis, and not as a treatment. We have decided that if it reduces the chances of COVID-19 among doctors and their contacts, then we will advise it to others. The results of the effect of HCQ in them is yet to come."

Possibility of side effects

Although, Ganagakhedkar cautioned that HCQ has side effects as well. He said that ICMR has never recommended the drug to the general public and the council has repeatedly said that HCQ is only advised for healthcare workers and doctors need to prescribe it to patients judiciously.

"People need not be worried nor they need to start using HCQ. Like other medicines, this has side effects too. If we get the desired or futile results, we will inform the public," said Ganagakhedkar.

The ICMR scientist further said that it is very hard to say whether or not a recovered COVID-19 patient is likely to contract the disease again or not. "It is very hard to say something about this. We have initiated a study for this. It will take time. We will tell everything based on evidence," he added.

India has enough stock says Govt

The Union Health Ministry had said on Thursday that India has enough supplies of HCQ to meet the country's demand now as well as in the future. On March 25, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug. The ban was partially lifted on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsanaro requested the supply of HCQ to battle rising COVID-19 cases there.

