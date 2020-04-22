India's Covid Cases Just Below 20,000 After 4.62 Lakh Tests; Toll At 640 & 3870 Recoveries

The Indian Council for Medical Research on Wednesday released data stating that over 26,943 samples have been reported on Tuesday till 9 PM, in a 24-hour period. Overall, a total of 4,62,621 samples have been tested by the ICMR.

READ | ICMR Directs testing Of Asymptomatic Pregnant Women In Containment Zones Or Hotspots

Rise in cases

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,869 patients are cured/discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Raj Govt Stops Using China-made Rapid Testing Kits For COVID-19, Apprises ICMR Of It

READ | ICMR Directs State Govts To Not Use Rapid Test Kits For Two Days Amid Accuracy Concerns

READ | ICMR Directs testing Of Asymptomatic Pregnant Women In Containment Zones Or Hotspots