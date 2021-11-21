ICMR's Dr. Panda Says 'No Need For COVID Booster Dose'; 'No Scientific Proof Stating Need'

As the Central government focusses on the maximum coverage of full vaccination against the Coronavirus, experts from the medical fraternity have recommended the 'booster dose' of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. However, with regard to the same, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head of Epidemiology and Infectious diseases division Dr Samiran Panda put forth his view and contradicted the same, as he cited scientific shreds of evidence.

No need for a booster dose: ICMR's Dr. Panda

In an interaction with news agency ANI, ICMR Epidemiology and Infectious division head Dr Samiran Panda stated that the scientific evidence from within the country does not underline the need for a booster dose. He added, "The Ministry of Health gets guided by scientific evidence and also advised by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) in India. These are advisory bodies and considered by the Ministry and the respective departments to develop a policy. So, policy formulation and decisions are based on scientific evidence. Right now, the scientific evidence from within the country does not underline the need for a booster dose. Public health considerations are on the priority now." Dr Samiran Panda went on to add that the need of the hour was to attain 80% coverage or more among the 100% inoculated personnel. ''Reaching out to over 80% eligible individuals is public health priority now,'' he further said.

'Har Ghar Dastak'

On November 3, the Centre launched its 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign. The initiative carried with it the agenda to vaccinate the maximum number of people across India. Setting the target of completely vaccinating the entire adult population before the end of the year, the Union Health Ministry had been designated to carry out this month-long exercise from November 2, which is observed as 'Dhanvantari Divas' in memory of the Hindu God of medicine- Dhanvantari, to December 2. While speaking at the campaign launch, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had noted that around 48 districts had been identified as having less than 50% of those people who have not received their first doses. During the campaign, the health minister had interacted with representatives, and congratulated the workers for the successful operation of the COVID vaccination program.

Image: ANI, Republic World