Idgah Maidan Row Explained: All You Need To Know About The Dispute And What HC & SC Said

In two separate courtroom battles over the Idgah grounds, the Supreme Court said no to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet, whereas the Karnataka High Court allowed the celebrations at the Hubbali Idgah maidan. Here's what led to the dispute of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and Hubbali.

Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan-- the 2.1 acres of land has been in controversy with both the Karnataka Waqf Board and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)claiming its ownership. The land has been used as a playground, however, it was also used for prayers during festivals like Eid. After fighting for a long time, BBMP took a u-turn on Idgah maidan and gave their claim in June 2022 and asked the Karnataka Waqf board to change the ownership document by submitting the necessary documents for verification. This didn't go well with Hindutva organisations as several groups opposed BBMP's stand and demanded the maidan to be retained as a playground. The outfits further have also expressed their desire to rename the Maidan after the last king of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Hubbali Idgah Maidan-- After the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) allowed a 3-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan, a Muslim organisation Anjuman-e-Islam approached the High Court. The Muslim body claimed that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted.

Karnataka HC grants permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations In Hubbali

Supreme Court rules 'No Ganesh Mahotsav' At Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The Chamrajpet issue involves a dispute about the ownership of the property. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Bengaluru Maidan and ordered to maintain status quo on the issue. Noting that no such function as Ganesh Chaturthi was organised at Idgah Maidan for the past 200 years, a three-judge bench constituted by newly appointed Chief Justice of India UU Lalit observed in a special hearing that the pooja be held somewhere else. The top court asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute and in the meantime status quo with regard to the land should be maintained by both parties.

"The writ petition is pending before the Single Bench of the High Court and has been fixed for hearing on September 23, 2022. All questions/issues may be agitated in the High Court. In the meanwhile, status quo, as of date, with regard to the land in question shall be maintained by both the parties," the bench stated.

Karnataka HC Allows Ganesh Mahotsav At Hubbali's Idgah Maidan

In a late-night hearing on August 30, the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision of the Dharwad municipal commissioner to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Hubballi Idgah maidan and rejected the plea of a Muslim body Anjuman-e-Islam.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Hubballi-Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam was only a leaseholder for a period of 999 years at a fee of Re 1 per year. Earlier, the Muslim body challenged the municipal commissioner's order claiming that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted. The high court stated in the case of the Hubballi Idgah maidan, it was not a religious place of worship and was allowed for prayers only during Bakrid and Ramzan. During other times, it was used for purposes such as a marketplace and a parking lot.

