The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IED Found In Suspicious Bag At Mangaluru Airport, Bomb Disposal Squad At Site

General News

In a major development, the Central Industrial Security Force on Monday has found an Improvised explosive device (IED) in a suspicious bag at Manguluru airport

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mangalore

In a major development, the Central Industrial Security Force on Monday has found an Improvised explosive device (IED) in a suspicious bag at the Manguluru airport in Karnataka. DIG Anil Pandey had informed that the bag was found at the ticket counter at the airport. The CISF had cordoned the area and evacuated everyone away from the area. 

IED found at Mangaluru airport

He added, “As per protocol, an investigation is on. CISF has cordoned off the area and bomb disposal squad has reached." More details are awaited.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP CONTRADICTS CONGRESS ON SENA
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
KAPIL SIBAL CLARIFIES ON CAA
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION