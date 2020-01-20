IED Found In Suspicious Bag At Mangaluru Airport, Bomb Disposal Squad At Site

In a major development, the Central Industrial Security Force on Monday has found an Improvised explosive device (IED) in a suspicious bag at the Manguluru airport in Karnataka. DIG Anil Pandey had informed that the bag was found at the ticket counter at the airport. The CISF had cordoned the area and evacuated everyone away from the area.

IED found at Mangaluru airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey: We have found traces of Improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag lying at ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/17uAFOIKUn — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

He added, “As per protocol, an investigation is on. CISF has cordoned off the area and bomb disposal squad has reached." More details are awaited.