Can Vaccinated People Get Covid? RML Hospital Director Says 'yes', Adds Key Caveat

As the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination begins on Thursday, the Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, Delhi Dr. Rana Anil Kr Singh informed that only a few among those who have already been vaccinated may test positive again, but the severity will be comparatively low.

Can vaccinated people get Covid?

Dr. Singh said, "We must contain it (the increasing COVID-19 cases) soon. The most important factor behind the surge in cases is the compromised COVID appropriate behaviour of people since lockdown restrictions were lifted."

"Statistically, a scant minority of those vaccinated may contract the virus but there isn't a single case of anyone who got vaccinated, contracted COVID & died. If vaccinated people test positive, infection never takes the severe form," he added. READ | Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination centre set up inside Tihar Jail

COVID-19 vaccination phase 3

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India begins today. The vaccination drive in India begun in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated.

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 and critically, he had explained the compulsion and importance of taking two doses of the vaccine to get oneself immunized and the associated timeline.

On March 1, with the beginning of the second phase of inoculation, PM Modi received his first dose of the Covaxin at the AIIMS hospital in the national capital. the second phase was dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.