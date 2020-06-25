Last Updated:

Saplings 'planted' In Plastic Bags, IFS Officer's Cleanup Operation Wins Wide Appreciation

Indian Forest Officer Rohith Gopidi organised a clean up drive to dispose plastic waste that was dumped near a nursery in the name of plantation

An Indian Forest Officer from Telangana organised a clean up drive to dispose plastic waste that was dumped near a nursery in the name of plantation. IFS Rohith Gopidi found plenty of saplings grown in small plastic bags in the yard of a nursery school in his range. Some of the plastic waste was also buried underneath the ground, polluting the earth. The officer set up a team to collect and systematically dispose the waste.

On the first day of the clean-up drive, a total of 13 bags of plastic waste was collected. Rohith took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the efforts of his team in ensuring that the yard is made pollution-free. The cleaning process is still underway, he said.

Netizens hail initiative

Soon after the IFS officer tweeted about the clean-up drive, people appreciated his initiative and also suggested that higher authorities should provide bio-degrabale bags instead of plastic bags to grow saplings. One of them was curious to learn how the plastic waste was disposed. Replying to his comment, Rohith Gopidi said that the plastic waste is handed over to the local body, who would transport it to the district municipality and finally send it for recycling.

