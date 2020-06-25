Saplings 'planted' In Plastic Bags, IFS Officer's Cleanup Operation Wins Wide Appreciation

An Indian Forest Officer from Telangana organised a clean up drive to dispose plastic waste that was dumped near a nursery in the name of plantation. IFS Rohith Gopidi found plenty of saplings grown in small plastic bags in the yard of a nursery school in his range. Some of the plastic waste was also buried underneath the ground, polluting the earth. The officer set up a team to collect and systematically dispose the waste.

Pollution in name of plantation. Some of plastic is buried underneath the soil surface. This was the situation with one of the nursery under my range to. So we had decided to organize a cleanup drive to properly dispose of plastic.@ParveenKaswan @pargaien @SudhaRamenIFS pic.twitter.com/721puBX6yi — Rohith Gopidi, IFS (@rohithgopidi) June 24, 2020

READ | NGT Issues Notice To Centre, Telangana Govt On Plea Alleging Pollution By Pharma Companies

On the first day of the clean-up drive, a total of 13 bags of plastic waste was collected. Rohith took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the efforts of his team in ensuring that the yard is made pollution-free. The cleaning process is still underway, he said.

Today first phase of cleanup was done. A total of 13 gunny bags of plastic is collected. Still a lot of work is left. I would like to thank my team led by Mrs Vasantha rani fbo.🙏 🙏@NikhithaBoga @vikas_meena_ifs @AnkitKumar_IFS @IfsSitanshu pic.twitter.com/hPL8Q1wDPB — Rohith Gopidi, IFS (@rohithgopidi) June 24, 2020

READ | NGT Imposes Rs 10L Fine On Karnataka Govt Over Pollution In Kithiganahalli Lake In Bengaluru

Netizens hail initiative

Soon after the IFS officer tweeted about the clean-up drive, people appreciated his initiative and also suggested that higher authorities should provide bio-degrabale bags instead of plastic bags to grow saplings. One of them was curious to learn how the plastic waste was disposed. Replying to his comment, Rohith Gopidi said that the plastic waste is handed over to the local body, who would transport it to the district municipality and finally send it for recycling.

The burnt plastic picture is shown to describe how plastic used to be burnt previously.This time plastic is handed over to local body who would get it to the district https://t.co/TrceuQYfkP is told thatmunicipality would send plastic to ITC for recycling. @Collector_MBD — Rohith Gopidi, IFS (@rohithgopidi) June 24, 2020

Sir, appreciate your efforts.. Can you write to higher authorities to not to provide plastic covers to grown sampling and instead give jute/gunny made sapling growing bag..?

This has been initiated in Lalbagh, Bengaluru, and surely can be expanded across the country. — ಪ್ರವೀಣ ಭಟ್ 🦉🦋🦇 (@praveenbhat8086) June 24, 2020

READ | NGT Asks CPCB To Explain Coercive Steps Taken Against Amazon, Flipkart On Plastic Waste

The purpose of plantation is fulfilled 👏

When we involve in a task wholeheartedly , the results will be flawless.

You are proving it. Thank you ALL THE TEAM in thus Godly work.🙏



Dear all Twitter members! Keep posting such good works.which will change many people positively. — Ramaraju_SVH (@Ramaraju_TLC) June 24, 2020

Can't we ask d nursery who provides plant saplings 2 use bio-degradable bags like jute or evn cocunut shells fr dem 2 grow.dis will help reduce d plastic dumping thereby reducing pollution. and u people are at the best place to start implementing. #request 🙏 — smitk@🏡 (@smiling_ray9) June 24, 2020

READ | Make Strict Law Banning Plastic To Increase Jute Use: Cong MP To Modi