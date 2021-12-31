IGP Kashmir Affirms '2021 Saw Big Blow To Terrorism, 171 Terrorists Killed & 13 Surrender'

171 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir this year that has remarkably improved the situation in the restive Valley, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said on Friday. This, he said, has resulted in a remarkable change in the situation.

“These figures are for those who question police and security forces about the improvement in situation,” he said.

IGP Vijay Kumar said that in Pantha Chowk, where JeM terrorists were killed today, had been under the radar for some time, given the presence of terrorists, an anti-terror operation was launched. The terrorist of JeM who was behind the Zewan attack on Police party (13th Dec this year) has been killed.,” IGP Kumar said, “JeM received a body blow in the last 24 hours, as 9 terrorists of the outfit got killed in swift operations,”.

"There are more than 168 terrorists still operating in the Valley. Of them, 83 are foreign terrorists. "We look forward to continuing operations and we won’t allow anyone to disturb the peace," said IGP Kumar.

This year, in various successful operations, some top terrorist commanders were also neutralized. Some of them include JeM commander Sajjad Afghani, Adnan Ismail alias Lamboo and Usman. Chief of Al-Badr terror group, Abdul Ghani Khawaja, LeT Chief Abbas Shiekh and others were killed.

Feeling proud about being the first Police Chief of Kashmir Zone, who made 13 active terrorists surrender during a live encounter this year, he said “I was able to take the surrender of 13 terrorists during live encounters and I hope other terrorists (boys) will too shun violence and come back,”.

IGP Kumar also appealed to youngsters to leave the path of violence and advised them to stop being Pakistan's proxy in the valley.