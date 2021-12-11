IGP Kashmir Visits Bandipora Attack Site; Says Single Pakistani Terrorist Carried Out Act

The Jammu and Kashmir security officials have swung into action after two policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack in Bandipora. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC Kilo Force Major General Sanjiv Singh Salaria visited the attack site in Bandipora and inspected the scene. Later, a joint press conference was also addressed where J&K IGP revealed that the attack was carried out by a single Pakistan based terrorist.

"A Single Pakistani terrorist came and fired upon the driver and one PSO of SHO but couldn’t snatch weapon due to retaliation by second PSO," added IGP Kashmir.

However, two On Ground Workers (OGWs) who were locals have facilitated the terrorist.

Bandipora terrorist attack

The two martyred who were attacked near the busy market of the Gulshan Chowk area have been identified as SgCt Mohammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad. After the attack, the policemen were taken to hospital, however, both of them succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case and a probe is currently in progress, they said. The attack evoked strong condemnation from political factions of the valley.

A CCTV footage taken minutes before the attack was accessed by Republic Media Network that showed the terrorist carrying weapons to attack the policemen.

J&K L-G Sinha condemns the terrorist attack:

J&K LG Manoj Sinha, in a tweet, asserted, "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on our brave JK Police jawans SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad at Bandipora. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs."

The LG has also assured that the attack will be avenged:

We are firmly resolved to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace & determined to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem. J&K administration will extend all possible support to martyrs families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 10, 2021

Omar Abdullah condemns the attack:

“I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference asserted: “We strongly condemn the militant attack in Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora today in which two policemen lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with their families.”

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing and demanded stern action against those responsible for the attack.