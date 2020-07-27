IIM-Ahmedabad Research On How Gujarat Govt Performed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

A research report has been published by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), wherein they have analysed the various initiatives that had been launched by the Government of Gujarat amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In this report particularly, there is an analysis of schemes like Anna Brahma Yojna, Hydrogen balloon-based surveillance, direct monitoring of Coronavirus through CM dashboard, active awareness campaigns, migrant labour support team, fee waiver for essential utilities among other schemes as well. In this report, the findings also conclude that the Gujarat Police had also done exemplary work during the lockdown. For concluding this, there had been various primary and secondary data collected by the team of professors who were heading the research in IIMA.

The study highlights the 'proactive decision of establishing dedicated COVID-19 hospitals'. That, there is a 2,200-bed dedicated COVID-19 hospital within a few days of the announcements. The study has taken into consideration the hospitals in Ahmedabad with 1,200 beds, Rajkot with 250 beds, Surat with 500 beds, and Vadodara with 250 beds. The report has also taken into consideration the private-public partnership of hospitals for equipment and for beds.

According to the study, it was also found out that 96% of the COVID warriors were given personal protection kits (PPE). Apart from these, the report has also found out the kind of mobile vehicles also that had been deployed for medical check-ups. Particularly, the Dhanvantri Rath which was essentially a mobile OPD van for primary check-ups of civilians at large.

There were also primary data that was incorporated by the study wherein, they have found out details about the behavioural patterns of the civilians at large. Out of the sample size, 81% of people stated that they don't believe spitting in public to be a personal right. And, 89% of them believe that three should be stricter laws in place for spitting in public.

Apart from these, there is also subheading of Experiences of various stakeholders with administrations, migrant labours and supply of food and other essential commodities. The report has inculcated the 1,000 Shramik trains arranged for 14.8 lakh workers.

