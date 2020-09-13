IIT Kanpur Team Develops Super Activated N-95 Mask Based On Odourless Technology

In a new development in the facemask making technology, a team of IIT Kanpur has come up with a first of its kind face mask that not only protects a person from external pollutants and viruses such as COVID-19 but also from the respiratory odour and bacteria.

According to reports, the team that designed the mask claimed that it is based on odourless technology which absorbs the particles producing the odour.

Odourless technology with bacteria absorbant

Usually, an abnoxious foul smell is felt by a person after prolonged use of a particular face mask which makes the person wearing masks uncomfortable. This odour often rises due to the presence of bacteria in our breath. These complaints drove the team to design a mask which can eliminate the issues of foul odour.

The carbon particles which are used in the mask absorb in odorous particles, giving a fresh feel while wearing the mask. Carbon is harmful to the body but when charged and prepared, its property changes and becomes harmless to the body.

The mask's outer layer renders the virus ineffective as the mask is coated with charged up nanoparticles.

The mask will be produced by a startup which is set up at the Innovation and Incubation Center at IIT Kanpur. Reports state that the mask has completed the testing phase and is set for mass production. The price of this mask will be slightly higher as compared to normal masks considering the quality and fresh feel it provides even after prolonged usage.

(Image credit: PTI)

