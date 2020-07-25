IIT Kharagpur Launches Portable Device For Rapid COVID Testing; Can Give Results In 1hr

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have developed a novel technology for quick testing of COVID-19 in a first-of-its-kind portable diagnostic device. Named as ‘Novel Technology for COVID-19 Rapid Test’, IIT Kharagpur claims that the device can rapidly diagnose Coronavirus and give results within an hour.

The test would be conducted with the help of a patient's saliva samples and would not require fancy laboratory equipment. The results would be diagnosed with the help of a smartphone application and would not require any manual interpretation by doctors or experts. The device will be portable and be available at a cost of Rs 400.

As compared to RT-PCR tests this method of testing is not only extremely affordable but also quick. It has shown to produce no false results during its testing phase.

The device was launched via a webinar on Saturday with Suman Chakraborty, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur, and Arindam Mondal, Assistant Professor, School of BioSciences, IIT Kharagpur, elaborating on the functioning of the COVID testing device.

According to the researchers, the test would not only help detect the COVID virus but any RNA virus present in the system. It can also be used for a large number of tests since it functions with the help of a disposable paper cartridge which can be replaced after each test.

