IMD Predicts Widespread Rainfall Over Maha, Chhattisgarh, WB, Bihar During Next 2-3 Days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 16 has confirmed that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash over the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days. The IMD in its twitter handle stated, "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls over interior Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha and isolated heavy falls over central India and Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 2-3 days. (sic)"

Heavy rains predicted

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over northeast India and scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated

heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat state during next 4-5 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2020

It also predicted that widespread rainfall likely to continue during the next 2-3 days. It tweeted, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days; Scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan & Goa." The IMD also forecasted that a low-pressure is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 19.

Image: PTI