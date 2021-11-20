IMD Forcasts Fairly Widespread Light To Moderate Rainfall In India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and Kerala & Mahe on November 20.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely over East-central and adjoining Westcentral & North Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea regions.

Weather forecast for November 20

As the well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka & Rayalaseema now lies over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining north Interior Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema, during the next 24 hours, it is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further gradually. Following this, the low-pressure with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level.

IMD report read, "The trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over East-central Arabian Sea to West Madhya Pradesh across north Maharashtra extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists".

For the subsequent two days, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted to occur with isolated heavy falls over Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. While remaining parts of Peninsular India, Maharashtra, South Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, and Lakshadweep area are likely to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over. And, remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next three days and fall by 4°C thereafter. While there will be a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of East India during the next two days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. And in the next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures is predicted over the remaining parts of the country.

