The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for May 22. It comes after several parts of the national capital reported maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The national capital and the adjoining areas are also likely to witness partly cloudy sky with the heatwave conditions at isolated places, according to the regional meteorological centre. During the day, strong winds up to a speed of 25-35 Kmph can also hit the ground. The weather department has set maximum and minimum temperatures at 43 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Scorching heat; Mercury touches 46 degrees Celsius

The national capital is breaking its records this summer with the mercury soaring high. The Met Office has revealed that South West Delhi's Najafgarh touched 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was the highest temperature of this summer season. The observatories installed at Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius whereas Ayanagar and Ridge's areas recorded 44 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions across India

The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over south Haryana, Rajasthan, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal on May 22. In the coming few days, the temperature is only expected to rise in several parts of India. During the next three days, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius over the states in Northwest India. Subsequently, the temperature will fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius thereafter.