IMD Issues Orange Warning For Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP & Odisha As Temperatures Soar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Odisha. The IMD said that people need to wait for some more days to gain any relief from the blistering heat and soaring temperatures that have gripped a large part of the country.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that yesterday (April 27) some parts of the country recorded temperatures above 45°C. In view of this, IMD has announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha. "During the 1st week of May, we expect to witness western disturbances and chances of rain increase," he said.

The India Meteorological Department informed in a tweet, on Thursday, that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over Northwest and Central India during the next five days and over east India during the next three days and abate thereafter.

Rain/Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds likely to continue over Northeast India. pic.twitter.com/Ymgi2eOU4B — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2022

According to the IMD severely heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, interior Odisha, interior Gangetic West Bengal and northern parts of Gujarat.

'Temperature warmer than normal': Chandigarh Meteorological Centre Director

In addition to prevailing heatwave conditions in several areas of the country, Manmohan Singh, the director of the Meteorological Center, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, said, “Temperature is being recorded as warmer than normal. In the coming days, the temperature will rise in the coming days and a heatwave warning has been issued for some places in Punjab and Haryana.”

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh on Wednesday said, "The temperature is being recorded warmer than normal. In the coming days, the temperature will rise, heatwave warning has been issued for some places in Punjab & Haryana." pic.twitter.com/D1MbCN27vg — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

The IMD has also predicted dust storms over Punjab-Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on April 30. Particularly this year, Northwest India saw the hottest March in 122 years. This year’s average maximum temperature had surpassed the previous record of the average maximum temperature of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has joined Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh in announcing factory power restrictions to deal with surging electricity demand due to higher consumption as temperatures continue to soar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave could cause "moderate" health issues for vulnerable individuals in affected areas, including infants, the elderly, and people with chronic ailments.

"As a result, residents of these areas should avoid excessive heat, dress in light colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella," the IMD advised.