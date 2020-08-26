IMD Issues Orange Alert Warning For Odisha, Chhattisgarh & West Bengal; Same For Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Chhattisgarh and parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal which are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days. Most parts of the country have already been reeling under the effects of heavy rainfall. States like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand are currently battling heavy floods. The IMD has now warned that heavy rainfall is likely to hit the Gangetic regions of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and others in isolated bouts of heavy falls.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand till 28 August; over Chhattisgarh," tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Odisha on 25 & 26 and over Chhattisgarh on 27 August 2020," it added.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi has also issued an orange warning for Delhi for Wednesday. Earlier this month, Delhi had witnessed prolonged rainfall which had led to severe flooding leading to disruption of traffic.

Heavy Rainfall in North-west regions

According to the IMD southwesterly winds from the Arabian sea will also cause widespread rainfall in North-west India. "The monsoon trough is active and is very likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days." In addition, there is a convergence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over northwest India till 28 August, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared stunning visuals from Modhera's Sun Temple which highlighted rainwater cascading through the steps of the temple, giving it a dramatic feel. Gujarat has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. Around nine people have lost their lives and 1,900 have been shifted to safer locations amidst warnings of floods.

