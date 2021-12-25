IMD Predicts Dense Fog In Several Regions Across India On December 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on December 25. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places is likely to occur over Assam & Meghalaya.

According to the recent IMD report, a fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are very likely to influence northwest India from Dec 26 and central India from December 27. Under the influence of this, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall are very likely over Western Himalayan Region from December 26 to December 29. Also, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall will be observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during December 26 and December 29.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As per the IMD report, “The trough in westerlies roughly along with Long. 88°E to the north of Lat. 24°N between 1.5 & 3.1 km above mean sea level persists”.

In the subsequent two days, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. While fairly widespread to widespread rainfall can be observed over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Regions including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Interior Maharashtra, Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to experience Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next two days and there will be no significant change thereafter. While a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of East India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures are predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)