IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In Several Regions On Dec 4, Subsequent Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD, gale winds with speeds reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph are very likely to prevail over west-central & adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal from the evening of Dec 4 for the subsequent 12 hours and speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along & off north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts from Dec 4 till Dec 5 morning.

Weather forecast for December 4

As the Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ was over the west-central Bay of Bengal, continued to move north northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered on December 3. The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning.

According to the IMD report, "The trough at mean sea level from Southeast Arabian Sea to Northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat-north Konkan coasts extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level with embedded cyclonic circulation over Northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat-north Konkan coasts persists".

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be a fall in minimum temperature by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next 24 hours and then rise by 2-3°C during the next three days. And during the next three days, a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C will be observed over parts of Central India during the next two days. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Gujarat during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)