IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR; April To End On A Cooler Note Than Usual

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have predicted that another western disturbance will arrive on Sunday and will keep the temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius threshold. The month of April is likely to end on a cooler note than usual, similar to what happened last month.

On Saturday, April 22, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of thunderstorms with rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other areas of the national capital. According to IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda areas of Hastinapur, and Daurala of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), areas in North-East Delhi including Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev Chwok, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate will also experience light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kilometer per hour.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 22, 2023

Taking to Twitter IMD said, “NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours”.