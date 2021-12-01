IMD Predicts Rainfall & Thunderstorm In Several Places Across India Till December 3

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, wet spells accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to take place over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 1 to 3. A low pressure area is likely to form over East-central Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours. A low pressure area over Andaman Sea is also likely to emerge during the next 12 hours and its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm over central Bay of Bengal around December 3.

Forecast and warnings:

Fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places likely over Gujarat Region, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and north Madhya Maharashtra on December 2.

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on December 2nd & 3rd with maximum activity on December 2. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over southeast Rajasthan on December 2.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on December 2 and 3, with maximum activity on December 2. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on December 2.

A low pressure area lay over south Thailand and neighbourhood, which is likely to emerge over Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts around December 4 morning.

Forecast and warnings:

1st Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places & extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

2nd Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

3rd Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to commence over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from evening/night.

4th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall & extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

5th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha.

Image: PTI