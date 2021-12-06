IMD Predicts Scattered Light Rainfall In Several Regions Across India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe on December 7. While dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland.

A western disturbance is likely to cause isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for December 7

As the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts has become less marked, the cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts is extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.

According to the IMD report, "The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu & neighbourhood between 2.1 & 3.1 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along with Long. 73°E to the north of Lat. 30°N".

The cyclonic circulation IS over the Comorin area extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. While the cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast stands at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. ♦Also, from December 8, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region.

In the subsequent two days, scattered light rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, and Kerala. While isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamilnadu on Dec 8 and Dec 9. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C will be observed over Gujarat, Northwest, Central & East India during the next three days, and no significant change thereafter. While moderate fog in isolated pockets is likely over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)