IMD Warns 'very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy Will Intensify, Here's The Forecast Track

The India Meteorological Department warned on Saturday (June 10) that the ‘very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which developed over the east-central and nearby southeast Arabian Sea, is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours. Biparjoy, according to the MeT department, will move north-northeastwards.

“Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at 2330 hrs IST of 9th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N and long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further and more north-northeastwards during the next 24hrs,” IMD tweeted.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, June 10, 2023 over the same region near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 67.4°E, about 690 km west of Goa, 640 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 640 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 950 km south of Karachi.

Forecast track and intensity

Eastcentral and adjoining areas to experience gale wind

Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy would cause gale winds to blow across the east-central Arabian Sea and its surrounding regions. The speed would reach 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, becoming 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph from morning. It is likely to increase further becoming 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph from evening over the same region and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph likely to prevail over adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea.

Very rough to rough sea condition

Over the east-central Arabian Sea and the surrounding west central Arabian Sea areas, the sea condition is anticipated to be phenomenal. Over neighbouring parts of the south Arabian Sea, extremely rough to rough sea conditions are anticipated to prevail.

High waves observed at Tithal beach

Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s arrival, high waves have been observed at Tithal Beach near Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, the beach has been restricted for visitors until June 14.

“We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back. People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,” stated Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad.