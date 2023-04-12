IMF Sees India As Bright Spot Globally With "very Strong Economy"; Hails Growth Trajectory

Reposing faith in the Indian Economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) division chief Daniel Leigh on Tuesday, termed it a "very strong economy". He stated that with a high growth rate, India is one of the bright spots in the global economy right now.

"Yes, we have a growth rate for India which is 6.8 in 2022. Let's not forget this is one of the bright spots in the global economy right now. Such a high growth rate and it is moderating down to 5.9 with a -.2 revision compared to January, what's happening here is also a set of historical revisions," said Leigh.

On Tuesday, IMF lowered its growth projection for 2023-24 to 5.9% from 6.1%, but despite the significant drop, India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, the World Economic Outlook figures revealed.

"We realise that 2020-2021 has been actually a lot better than we thought and so actually there's less room for catching up. And that pent-up demand from consumers that were informed our previous forecast is therefore, going to be less because they have already had more catching up before. So that's why there's a downward revision this year. Then we go up to 6.3 next year again, a very strong economy which is necessary to allow India to continue to converge towards higher living standards and create those jobs that are necessary," said Leigh.

The IMF has projected that India's inflation to slow to 4.9% in 2023 and further to 4.4% next fiscal year. IMF growth forecast is lower than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projection. The central bank predicted 7% GDP growth for FY 2022-23 and 6.4% in the ongoing fiscal that started on April 1.

Notably, China's growth rate is projected to be 5.2% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024 against its growth rate of 3% in 2022. The US's growth forecast for 2023 is 1.6%, France's 0.7%, while Germany and the UK are dismal -0.1% and -0.7%, respectively.

In the coming time despite the COVID pandemic lingering and tightening financing conditions as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, most countries will, however, avoid recession in 2023