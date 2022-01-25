In A First, Tableau Depicting 'Lok Adalat' To Participate In Republic Day Parade

A tableau depicting 'Lok Adalat' will participate for the first time in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26. The theme of the float by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) tableau will be "Ek Mutthi Aasman: Lok Adalat".

Lok Adalat is an innovative and popular mechanism of alternative dispute resolution to settle legal disputes with the spirit of conciliation outside the court. It follows a simple and informal procedure to resolve disputes in the shortest possible time. The order or the award of Lok Adalat is final and non-appealable.

The front part of the tableau will showcase 'Nyay Sabke Liye' (Justice for all) - a hand gesture symbolizing fearlessness, guarantee, and protection. On the rear end, a hand will be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalat - accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

NALSA, under the leadership of Justice UU Lalit - the second-highest judge of the Supreme Court and the next Chief Justice of the country - has made efforts to provide justice to the poor and helpless across the country. A total of 1.27 crore (1,27,87,329) cases were settled during the national Lok Adalats organized in 2021.

Justice UU Lalit is the Executive Chairperson of NALSA, a body that provides free legal services to eligible candidates across India and organizes Lok Adalats for the speedy resolution of cases.

Republic Day 2022

As the nation will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, the Republic Day parade this year will be live-streamed on the website - mygov.in. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has taken the initiative to invite citizens to watch the live streaming of Republic Day celebrations that will take place at Rajpath, New Delhi.

The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am this year. Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

The parade ceremony will be 90-minutes-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaux will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade.

