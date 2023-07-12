First Batch Of 101 Indian Muslim Women Return From Haj Without Mehram

Glowing with joy, Indian Muslim women who completed their sacred Haj pilgrimage were warmly welcomed by their family members at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In a historic first, 101 Muslim women returned to India after undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without the traditional requirement of being accompanied by a male family member or Mehram. Out of a total of 4,314 women who were permitted to undertake the pilgrimage, 101 women returned after a 45-day journey on Wednesday morning.

Chand Bibi's dream turns into reality

Expressing her lifelong fulfillment, 72-year-old Chand Bibi from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur said, "My lifelong dream has been fulfilled, and I am thrilled and extremely happy. I hope to visit Haj again next year." Similar to Chand Bibi, several other single, unmarried, divorced, and separated women were given this opportunity for the first time. Overwhelmed with joy, some of them shed tears of happiness upon being greeted with garlands and flower petals at the airport.

A significant milestone: Muslim women, previously unable to travel without a family member, embark on Haj Pilgrimage

Speaking to Republic, Kausar Jahan, the chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, remarked, "This is a significant milestone. It is happening for the first time. Thanks to the initiatives of the Modi government, Indian Muslim women, who were previously unable to travel to another state without a family member, have now embarked on the Haj pilgrimage. The central government will strengthen this initiative, and more Muslim women will be encouraged to participate in this pilgrimage next year." Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi had visited the airport on May 30 to bid farewell to the batch of 101 women arriving from neighboring states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Zareena Khatoon, a 65-year-old from Moradabad, expressed her delight, saying, "I have never traveled abroad alone, and being able to experience Haj for the first time brings me immense joy. I couldn't ask for more. All the women accompanying me shared this fervent desire, and it has now been fulfilled. It was an unparalleled experience."

In 2018, the Modi government initiated the facilitation of arrangements to enable Indian Muslim women to undertake the Haj pilgrimage without the requirement imposed by the Saudi government.